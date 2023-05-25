Saka admits it hurts to lose the title but there is more to come

Bukayo Saka, the star player of Arsenal, has openly acknowledged the disappointment of losing the Premier League title despite leading the standings for a significant period. However, he assures the fans that the team will bounce back and be back in the mix for contention.

Saka has been a pivotal figure for the club, contributing significantly to their progress throughout the season with his impressive performances. His contributions have solidified his position as one of the key players, consistently featuring in the starting lineup.

By signing a new contract with Mikel Arteta’s side, Saka has demonstrated his commitment to the club and has reassured fans that he will continue to be part of the squad when they strive for the title again in the upcoming season.

After putting pen to paper on the new deal, Saka said via The Daily Mail:

‘Speaking about this season, it hurts a lot, it really hurts so much to even think about.

‘How we’ve ended the season and what could have been, but one thing I can say is since the last two or three years that I’ve been playing I’ve seen this team and the club grow. We’re going in the right direction.

‘One thing that the club, the fans, everyone around us can be excited about it that obviously we are going in the right direction if you look at the past two or three years.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been a key player for us and we expect the youngster to continue driving our success in the upcoming seasons.

He is developing well, and if we surround him with other good players, we will win the title soon.

But if we do not get the right players, he might be frustrated and leave the Emirates eventually.

