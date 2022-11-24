Saka admits player linked to Arsenal is his childhood idol

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka admits he idolised Cristiano Ronaldo as a child as the Portuguese star is linked with a move to the Gunners.

Ronaldo has just been released from his contract at Manchester United after he delivered a scathing assessment of the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.

He will now look for a new club after the WC. David Seaman and Morgan want Arsenal to add him to their group.

That is very unlikely because the Gunners are doing well without him in their squad now and his arrival could have a negative effect.

However, while speaking via England Football, Saka admits he idolised the attacker. The youngster said:

“Growing up, my favourite player was Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Everyone used to do the same stance as him and the same celebrations, of course, it’s difficult to model yourself on him because he’s one of the best to ever play football and with his stature and the way he can score headers. He can do a lot of stuff that is obviously difficult for others to do, but he was definitely my role model growing up.

“As for Arsenal, I used to love the older generation of players like Thierry Henry. I loved Thierry. And because I was at Arsenal, I used to be able to go to games, and at that time, I loved Alexis Sanchez. He was one of my favourite players.”

Ronaldo is one of the most popular footballers in the world and the most famous man on Instagram.

He has done exploits at United, Real Madrid and Juventus and so many youngsters look to him for inspiration.

The Gunners are blessed to have Saka in their team, but adding Ronaldo to the group could destroy everything they have built so far.

