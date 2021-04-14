Saka and ESR back in squad – Aubameyang and Odegaard not too sure…

Arsenal have been given a big boost ahead of tomorrow’s big game in Prague as they have announced that Bukayo Saka has returned full fitness ahead of the game.

The Gunners simply said on Arsenal.com: “Bukayo is in full training and available for selection.”

Plus our other big young Gun, Emile Smith-Rowe is fully recovered from his knock in the first leg: “Left ankle. Emile has recovered from a sprain to his left ankle sustained during the first leg against Slavia Prague last Thursday. Emile is now back in full training and available for selection.”

Obviously the one bit of news we have all be waiting for is if Aubameyang has recovered from his mystery illness that kept him out of the game against Sheffield United at the weekend. This is what Arsenal had to say about our captain: “Auba missed Sunday’s match against Sheffield United due to feeling unwell. Auba continues to be assessed ahead of Thursday’s match regarding his availability.”

I’m not sure if that sounds positive or not. I think I’ll leave that judgement to you, the reader.

Another player we would all love to be back tomorrow a well is Martin Odegaard, but again the club are giving nothing away: “Right ankle. Martin has been experiencing discomfort to his right ankle since being on international duty. Martin missed the first leg against Slavia Prague last Thursday and Sunday’s match against Sheffield United. He continues to be assessed ahead of Thursday’s match regarding his availability.”

The return of all four would be brilliant, and if they were all back in the squad, it will be very interesting to see Arteta’s selection tomorrow, especially as Martinelli, Pepe, Lacazette and Willian also available.

Which ones will he pick for our most important game this year?