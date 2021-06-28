Saka and Foden full of praise for Arsenal target with fans convinced they noticed a future hint

Man City star Phil Foden and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka have both named Ben White as the player to have impressed them most on international duty with England this summer, and some are convinced the Gunner has inside info.

The centre-back is claimed to be a target for our club, with offers already reported to have been made, although no agreement is believed to be in place just yet.

He is expected to cost somewhere in the region of £50 Million, which will represent a club-record fee for a defender if we were to get that over the line, and one Gunner who would be happy to see White arrive at the club is Bukayo Saka, who has been enjoying working alongside him at the England camp this summer.

Phil Foden & Bukayo Saka both say reported Arsenal target Ben White has impressed them the most in the England camp. [ITV] #afc pic.twitter.com/P3N7ND2OCj — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 27, 2021

Some fans are even convinced that Saka is in the know on the player’s future, with comments on the above claiming our wonderkid is hinting something…

That little nod and smile at the end 🤣 Bukayo knows something — MTC🧪 (@MelTC0) June 27, 2021

That little smile at the end pic.twitter.com/RGJcYugrfZ — 😤 (@6Z4CG) June 27, 2021

Saka doing Wenger smile. 😂 — banter_era (ノ°▽°)ノ彡┻━┻ (@yrzylife) June 27, 2021

Saka could well be our inside route to the defender, with the pair currently enjoying their time at Euro 2020, and who wouldn’t play alongside our young winger…

Does Saka’s expression tell you he was holding out on us? Could White, Smith Rowe and Saka form the future of England in the coming years?