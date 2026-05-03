Saka and Gyokeres step up, is Arsenal’s attack finally clicking?

It would be disingenuous to Man City’s attack to say Arsenal have levelled up based on 45 minutes of football.

Since the Carabao Cup Final, it feels like Pep Guardiola’s front four have saved their best form for the run-in. Cherki is doing kickie-uppies while our dressing room has appeared crippled by a fear of failure.

That was until this weekend.

There have been fears that after surgery last season due to a hamstring tear, Saka may have lost his most lethal weapon, his pace, which has not helped our new striker this season.

Many Gooners have defended Gyokeres for not being as prolific as he was in Portugal. Those who have played in that position often say you should not worry about failing to convert chances, but rather when chances are not frequent. The 27-year-old can argue that his teammates do not always play to his strengths, but he also has to take responsibility that he could still offer more in terms of holding up the ball, working the channels and keeping defenders busy.

Signs of growth in attack

His personal turning point seemed to be scoring the goals that have taken his country to the World Cup.

The only positive to Saka’s fitness issues is that it has forced a young man, who has played a lot for his age, to physically and mentally rest from the sport. Success and failure can be decided by those small details.

His understanding with our Swede should only improve. In his first few months in North London, games were passing Gyokeres by, almost as if he did not believe he belonged at this level.

Yet when you hear him being interviewed, he is as laid back as Eze, which is reassuring.

Saka and Gyokeres deliver when it matters

It has been said by many pundits that when it comes to naming your best eleven of the year, no Gunners would be included in the front line, unlike at the back.

There is more than one way to win games, but you cannot keep expecting to grind out narrow wins. You need someone to step up, take you by the hand and guide you through adversity.

That is exactly what Saka and Gyokeres did against Fulham.

Dan Smith

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