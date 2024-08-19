Saka and Havertz are tuned in to each other – Arsenal just need Martinelli to join the party

Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to open their 2024–25 Premier League account. Although the game has garnered much attention, it’s becoming clear that Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz could emerge as the league’s most comprehensive and well-rounded attacking duo. Arsenal won thanks to their combined efforts.

The duo had an outstanding performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves. Bukayo Saka set up Kai Havertz’s first-half goal with a wonderful cross, then scored a remarkable goal for himself in the second half when Havertz fed him the ball in the 74th minute, beating the Wolves custodian with a crisp drive.

Anyway, it wasn’t just the goals that demonstrated their bond. The synergy between Havertz and Saka was evident from the start; their interchanges caused issues, and it appears that a partnership is blossoming that did not exist last season. This pairing, which will only improve with time, will surely add a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s assault.

Arsenal needs to be clinical and brutal, which is only possible if on-field connections flourish. The hope is that Gabriel Martinelli will stop complicating things and join Havertz and Saka in the party as the most dangerous attacking combination the Premier League has seen.

We referred to the BBC (Gareth Bale, Kareem Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo) and MSN (Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar) as the attacking trios that ruled in the 2010s. Why can’t we, in the future, talk about the SHM (Saka, Havertz, and Martinelli) as an attacking trio that runs the show in the 2020s?

If Martinelli pulls up his socks, Saka and Havertz are going to make our days this season, if their coordinated performance on Saturday is any indication.

What do you think?

Darren N

