Saka and Laca show that Arsenal can’t be written off just yet

It was a fantastic day for Mikel Arteta and all Arsenal fans yesterday as Bukayo Saka scored his first Premier League goal, and Alexandre Lacazette got his first goal away from home this year to put Arsenal back up to the heady heights of 7th place in the table.

It was made all the sweeter when you think that Wolves had only lost one of their last 11 League games (and that was against Liverpool), and it also cut the gap to Wolves, in 6th, to just three points.

Mikel Arteta was understandably over the moon after the result put us back in with a chance of European football next season. When asked where he ranked this win in his short career as a coach, he told Arsenal.com after the game: “That is probably one of the best because of the difficult schedule that we had compared to them in terms of the recovery. And for how well they have been doing for the whole season and because of COVID-19. To come here and win the way we have done today is not an easy thing to do, it’s another step forward in our process so I am really happy today.”

It was our 4th win on the bounce after our unpromising return after the lockdown when we lost to Man City and Brighton before turning our fortunes around. Arteta said he wasn’t really worried after those two losses: “No, I said after Brighton that I was very, very happy with the effort. I never denied the effort and the intention that they were putting in. It’s that we cannot give anything to the opponent and that’s about competing for 100 minutes in these games and we have to evolve in that. Hopefully we are doing much better and that will give us a better chance to win football games.”

It certainly seems to be working now Mikel, and Leicester must be now very worried about facing us on Tuesday.

Onwards and Upwards!