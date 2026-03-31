Saka and Madueke to be challenged for England place

Jarrod Bowen is expected to start for England in their match against Japan this evening, following the departures of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke from the squad. The West Ham star has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent and accomplished right-wingers since 2020, yet he has only featured in a limited number of games for his country. Bowen was part of the squad for Euro 2024 but has not earned as many caps as he might have if Saka had not occupied the same role.

In recent times, Madueke has also emerged as another competitor for Bowen’s preferred position, further limiting his international opportunities. The winger’s move to Arsenal in the summer has made him a key player under Thomas Tuchel, adding more competition for game time on the national stage. Bowen now faces the challenge of proving he can match the abilities of both Saka and Madueke when vying for the right-wing position.

Opportunity Against Japan

According to Standard Sport, the match against Japan presents Bowen with a crucial chance to demonstrate that he can be relied upon at the international level. Starting in this fixture allows him to showcase his quality and stake a claim for more regular appearances, highlighting his readiness to compete with the other talented wingers in the England squad.

Competition and Performance Pressure

Bowen is fully aware of the challenge involved in securing a regular starting role for England. Competing with players of Saka’s and Madueke’s calibre requires consistent high-level performances. A strong showing against Japan could persuade the national team management that Bowen deserves more opportunities, potentially increasing his involvement in future matches. This scenario underlines both the depth of talent England possesses on the wings and the pressure on Bowen to seize every opportunity when presented. Success in this game could play a pivotal role in enhancing his international career while reinforcing his value to both club and country.