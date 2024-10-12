Saka and Odegaard out injured? That’s no reason for Arsenal fans to worry

There’s a reason why it’s called a squad!

With the latest news that Bukayo Saka may be returning from England to our treatment table not a reason for Arsenal to think our season is over. The gunners have been no stranger to having absentees for much of this campaign so far with key players such as Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, Ben White and Zinchenko, just to name a few, missing crucial games this season through injury or suspension.

Usually when we have an injury, most gooners seem to get one thing wrong and this is for it to be compulsory that we make a like for like replacement for the absentee. In modern football, the term squad is used more often than not because football is played with more than just 15 really good players like in the past.

Most good football clubs like ourselves have a squad of capable and diverse players for a reason, if a player doesn’t play for a particular reason or the other it’s not compulsory that we need to have a ready made, like for like replacement who has the same style of play as the player absent, instead having a different profile who can play the same position obviously is what’s needed the most given the amount of flexibility and variability it will bring to our play.

This is the same logic that makes Trossard a perfect alternative to Ødegaard and Martinelli when both are not in the starting lineup because of the unpredictability he brings to this Arsenal side along with his excellent technique and finishing.

Riccardo Calafiori and Zinchenko are two completely dissimilar profiles who can play the inverted role well. Furthermore Jorginho and Partey are two very different players who have played really well for us in the past despite their differing profiles.

This just goes to show that a squad should, and is, consisted of different profiles for a really good reason, the versatility and flexibility of a squad is an asset that’s crucial for a team’s success and though Arsenal may not be the finished article yet, we bloody have a very good squad!!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

