Saka And Odegaard Reveal Why Arsenal Are Ready To Make History In Budapes

For Arsenal supporters, this is more than just a football match.

It is more than a Champions League final.

It is more than the chance to win another trophy.

On Saturday night in Budapest, Arsenal have the opportunity to do something no team in the club’s 140-year history has ever achieved.

They can become champions of Europe.

That reality is not lost on the players.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal‘s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Bukayo Saka admitted the opportunity to write history is driving the squad as they prepare for the biggest game of their careers.

“We know the history of the club and we know that tomorrow we can write history as players winning it for the first time,” Saka said.

“So that already is a lot of motivation for us.”

From Hale End To The Champions League Final

Few players understand what this moment means more than Saka.

The Arsenal academy graduate has lived the dream that thousands of young supporters imagine every day.

From a young boy at Hale End to Premier League champion and Champions League finalist, his journey mirrors the rise of this Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta.

Reflecting on that path, Saka admitted the magnitude of the occasion has only really started to sink in over the last week.

“We all know where my journey started. Seven, eight years old at Hale End,” he said.

“This was a long way away, trying to win the Premier League, trying to win the Champions League with Arsenal. It feels like this last week, it’s all kind of become a reality.”

Those words will resonate with supporters across the world.

For years Arsenal fans dreamed about returning to the summit of English football. Earlier this month that dream became reality when the Gunners lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years.

Now another dream sits just one match away.

Hungry For More Success

If winning the league might have satisfied some teams, it appears to have had the opposite effect on Arsenal.

Captain Martin Odegaard revealed that lifting the Premier League trophy has only increased the squad’s desire to achieve more.

“It was 22 years since we last won the Premier League, and now finally, we did it. So we want to make even more history,” Odegaard explained.

“When you get the taste of winning and lifting a trophy, you know how nice it feels. So obviously we want to do it again.”

Those comments perfectly capture the mentality Arteta has built.

This Arsenal side no longer looks like a team hoping to win trophies.

It looks like a team expecting to compete for them.

Odegaard also spoke about the significance of creating something that has never been achieved before.

“I’ve been dreaming about winning these trophies since I grew up playing football as a kid with my friends on the little pitch next to my house in Norway.

“It’s something special that we can achieve that has not been done before.”

For Arsenal supporters, those words should send a shiver down the spine.

This club has won league titles. It has won domestic cups. It has produced legends and unforgettable moments.

But it has never conquered Europe.

On Saturday night, that could change.

The Premier League title ended a 22-year wait.

The Champions League trophy would create immortality.

One match.

One opportunity.

One chance to write history forever.

Do you believe Arsenal can finally become champions of Europe, Gooners?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…