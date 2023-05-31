Saka and Ramsdale set some interesting appearance records last season

The impressive performances of several Arsenal players were instrumental in the club’s competitive campaign and their pursuit of the league title under Mikel Arteta.

Throughout the season, Arsenal proved themselves as one of the top teams in England, consistently delivering strong performances until the final weeks when their form dipped.

A notable factor in their success was the outstanding contributions of individual players. Two players, in particular, achieved remarkable appearance records during the campaign, highlighting their durability and commitment to the team.

The Arsenal website reported that Bukayo Saka featured in every single league game this season, a feat accomplished in consecutive seasons. The last time an Arsenal player achieved this was David Seaman in the 1990/91 and 1991/92 seasons, further emphasising the significance of Saka’s achievement.

Another player who demonstrated exceptional consistency was Aaron Ramsdale, who played every minute of every league game throughout the entire campaign. This feat was last accomplished by Wojciech Szczesny in the 2011/12 season, underscoring Ramsdale’s durability and reliability between the posts.

The contributions of players like Saka and Ramsdale, who displayed exceptional commitment and endurance, were key factors in Arsenal’s competitive season and will undoubtedly continue to be vital to the club’s future success.

Ramsdale and Saka are two of our key players, but most of the squad members made a good contribution to our achievements during the campaign.

We look forward to seeing even better performances from them when the next season begins. Hopefully, it would end with us winning the title.

