Saka and Rice must win the Euros to feed the hunger to win more trophies with Arsenal

England has secured their spot in the Euro 2024 finals with an impressive 2-1 comeback victory against the Netherlands. Our two Gunners, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, once again impressed with their consistent top performances on the international stage.

Can we take a moment to appreciate Saka’s incredible performance against the Dutch? Of course, Rice was also outstanding in the engine room, but Saka really showed his brilliance.

Our No. 7 had an absolutely amazing game against the Netherlands, really showing off his impressive skills and hard work. Believe it or not, he managed to complete all of his dribbles, effortlessly outmanoeuvring the Dutch defenders and keeping the ball under control.

He also managed to win all of his tackles and came out on top in three out of five ground duels he attempted, demonstrating his determination and defensive skills. One of the most impressive things about him was that he never let any Dutch player dribble past him, which really showed off his quick reflexes and defensive abilities.

He made an impressive key pass, setting up a goal-scoring opportunity for his teammates. He completed all of his crosses, delivering precise balls into the box (unfortunately, his teammates didn’t capitalise on them). He would have crowned his performance with a goal, but unfortunately, it was ruled out because of an offside call.

Saka’s performance was really impressive, and his stats clearly show just how skilled, hardworking, and dedicated he is to the team’s success.

Bukayo Saka’s stats vs. the Netherlands:

100% dribbles completed

100% tackles won

100% crosses completed

3/5 duels won

1 key pass

O times dribbled past

1 Goal disallowed

If Bukayo Saka (and Declan Rice) help England win Euro 2024 on Sunday, it will be a huge boost for Arsenal. Trophies always leave you wanting more, and this victory would definitely fuel the hunger for success at the club. He’s proven his skills, and now it’s time to win some trophies.

