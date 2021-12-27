Saka and Smith Rowe have some impressive Premier League stats

Arsenal prides itself in developing talents from the club’s Hale End academy and the current setup has two players that have come through the ranks to shine.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith are performing so well that the club would probably be more than happy to give chances to more players from its academy.

Both players have made their senior England debut and have a bright future ahead of them.

They have fired the club into the top four in this campaign as the Gunners attempt to play in the Champions League next season.

The Sun reveals, with 13 goals scored from open play, Smith Rowe has more open play goals than Bruno Fernandes since the start of last season, the Manchester United man has just 12.

Saka has become the second-youngest player to score up to 10 league goals for Arsenal.

The only player who has done it quicker is Nicolas Anelka, who achieved his at 19.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These stats show we have two outstanding players on our hands and we can only hope they keep getting better.

Jack Wilshere is another top player who has been developed by the club, but injuries robbed him of much of his career.

Fans will pray Saka and Smith stay healthy and continue to contribute to the club for many years to come.

