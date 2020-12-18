Saka apologises to Arsenal fans after another game without a win

Bukayo Saka has tendered an apology to Arsenal fans after they failed to win at home yet again.

Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw against Southampton at the Emirates this week, it was a game that they needed to win as they were already on a run of four straight home losses in the league.

They went behind again against the Saints, but Saka managed to beat three players to create an equaliser which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dispatched very well.

The Gunners would soon be reduced to 10 men after Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for a foul on Theo Walcott.

Their game plan had to change after the red card with the Gunners now looking to defend against Southampton getting the winner.

In the end, Arsenal didn’t lose another home game, neither did they win it either.

Saka was arguably their best player on the night, but the attacker couldn’t help but feel heartbroken for the loss, and he has sent a message to the fans.

He took to Twitter to tell the fans that they deserved better with a heartbreak emoji:

You deserve more Arsenal fans 💔 pic.twitter.com/oWrcjchIZd — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 16, 2020

Saka has proven to be one of the club’s best players and this gesture shows that he is maturing well to become the club’s captain in the future.