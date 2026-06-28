Saka assist helps England top group as Arsenal stars reach World Cup knockouts

England booked their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 as Group L winners after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Panama, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka playing a key role in the breakthrough.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had to remain patient against a disciplined Panama defence, but second-half goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane ensured England finished top of their group and maintained their unbeaten start to the tournament.

Saka delivers from another dangerous set-piece

After a frustrating first half, it was Saka who helped unlock the game just after the hour mark.

The Arsenal winger swung in a dangerous corner that was met by Jude Bellingham, who held off his marker before volleying home England’s opener in the 62nd minute.

Five minutes later, England doubled their advantage when Bellingham turned provider, crossing for Harry Kane to head home his 11th World Cup goal and move ahead of Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading scorer at the tournament.

Saka, making his first start of the competition, looked lively throughout before being substituted by Arsenal’s Noni Madueke late on after another encouraging display.

Four Arsenal players involved

England’s Arsenal contingent were once again well represented, although Bukayo Saka was the only Gunner named in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI, starting on the right wing.

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze both began on the bench before getting minutes later in the second-half, while Declan Rice remained an unused substitute as Tuchel opted not to risk him ahead of the knockout rounds.

Despite controlling much of the game, England had to remain patient before finally breaking Panama’s resistance, with Jordan Pickford also producing an important save late in the first half to preserve the clean sheet.

Knockout clash with DR Congo awaits

By topping Group L, England now move on to the Round of 32, where they will face DR Congo on Wednesday, 1 July.

From an Arsenal perspective, Gooners will be delighted to see Saka back among the assists after injury concerns, while the careful management of Rice’s fitness should also be encouraging ahead of what promises to be a demanding run through the latter stages of the competition.

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