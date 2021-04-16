Saka bags Europa League award after Slavia Prague display

Bukayo Saka has been named as the Europa League Player of the Week after his fine performance in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Slavia Prague.

The attacker took the need to qualify for the semifinal of the competition very personal and helped Arsenal to race into a three-goal lead within the first 30 minutes of the game.

Saka was involved in Arsenal’s relentless attacking of the opposition and scored the third goal of the game.

Even though fans have come to expect so much from him, he doesn’t look bothered and showed he is made for this, yet again.

Several players shone in the four quarterfinal games with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan Bissaka coming fourth in the poll posted by UEFA on Twitter.

AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko came third while Gerard Moreno of Villarreal came behind Saka in the third position.

This is the latest accolade that Saka has won since he broke into the Arsenal team and he will continue to help the Gunners try and win this Europa League.

They will face Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the semifinals and it is a game that they have to win to show their former manager that Arteta is better than he was at Arsenal.