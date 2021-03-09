Saka bags hattrick of awards with consistent fine form

Bukayo Saka remains one reason why Arsenal still have some hopes of ending this season inside a European place.

The Englishman is so reliable that he has pulled the Gunners out of the rot frequently this season.

The Arsenal fans rewarded him for his performance by voting him as their Player of the Month for December and January.

He was then nominated for the February award as well, alongside the likes of Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club has just revealed that he won the award for February as well after beating the other nominees.

Saka won a penalty in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United which was dispatched by Aubameyang.

He followed that up by scoring a goal in Arsenal’s Europa League first leg against Benfica.

He set up two goals in the reverse of the fixture including the late winner as Arsenal secured a ticket to the Round of 16 in the competition.

His performances helped him to earn 48 per cent of the votes cast and beat Xhaka who came second.

Saka will be happy for the love and support that the fans are showing him and that should serve as a motivation for him to continue his fine performances for them.