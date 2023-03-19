Saka becomes first Arsenal player since Alexis Sanchez to reach impressive figures

Bukayo Saka is having an amazing season as one of the leading players at Arsenal and has reached an outstanding figure for the club today.

The Englishman is one of the finest wingers in the Premier League now and he is driving Arsenal towards a first league crown in two decades.

The attacker contributed two goals to Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Crystal Palace today.

That means he has become the first player since Alexis Sanchez to achieve double figures for goals and assists for the Gunners in the Premier League since the 2016-17 season, according to Opta Joe.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is an incredible player and continues to show why we need him in our team.

The attacker is one man we can bank on any day to deliver; we just need him to stay fit.

Considering his age, if we win the league this season, we will be in the running to defend it in the next campaign.

Our other players in the squad have also been awe-inspiring and it is great that they are making their mark in the league.

We need them to stay consistent for the remaining games, as we haven’t won anything just yet.