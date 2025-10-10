Saka breaks 87 year old record to become England’s highest-scoring Arsenal player

Bukayo Saka’s latest goal for England has seen him reach another impressive milestone, becoming the highest-scoring Arsenal player in the history of the Three Lions.

The Arsenal winger was one of two Gunners to start for England in their recent friendly against Wales, with Declan Rice captaining the side in the absence of Harry Kane. England wasted no time asserting control, taking the lead through Morgan Rogers after just three minutes. Ollie Watkins doubled the advantage shortly after, before Saka added the third with a stunning curling effort in the 20th minute. That goal marked his 13th for England, overtaking Arsenal legend Cliff Bastin, who had held the record with 12 goals for an incredible 87 years.

Saka rewriting history with the Three Lions

As noted by Squawka, Saka’s strike not only sealed England’s comfortable 3-0 victory but also cemented his place in Arsenal and England history. The goal came a day after he celebrated five years since making his international debut – coincidentally also against Wales in October 2020. In that time, the 23-year-old has already amassed 45 caps and become a key player for his country. Alongside Harry Kane and Declan Rice, Saka is now one of the most influential players at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal. Having him fit and firing ahead of the 2026 World Cup will be crucial to England’s hopes.

Arsenal and England both reaping the rewards

Saka’s form has also been impressive at club level. His latest goal means he has now scored in his last three appearances for club and country, including recent strikes against Olympiacos and West Ham. After a frustrating start to the season due to a hamstring injury, he’s quickly rediscovering his rhythm. Speaking to Hayters TV after the Wales match, Saka said: “I started this season by picking up an injury which kind of killed me a bit but I’m starting to feel good again. I’m still not at my sharpest but I’m starting to feel good again and I’ve scored in the last three games so I’m happy with that and want to continue like that.”

A final fixture of the international break now awaits Saka and the Three Lions – a World Cup qualifier away to Latvia = before he returns to North London to continue his fine form for Arsenal.

Your thoughts Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…