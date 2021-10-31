Saka celebrated as Black History Month hero

Bukayo Saka has become one of the most celebrated players in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

As he continues to shine for club and country, the Premier League has now celebrated him.

On its website, it listed the Arsenal man as the latest player they are celebrating during Black History Month.

Saka was praised for his contribution to the Gunners and the England national team.

He had been part of the Euro 2020 squad that reached the final of the competition.

It ended on a bad note for him, and he was abused by some fans. However, he has recovered well to help Arsenal become an in-form team again.

The attacker will help the Gunners return to the top four as he continues to shine for Mikel Arteta’s side.

This recognition shows how influential Saka has become around the world despite being just 20.

He is arguably one of the leading black players in the England national team and this would spur him on to achieve even more for his club and country.

Arsenal is confident that he has a lot more to deliver and he will hopefully be a Gunner for many years to come.