With two consecutive wins on their last two visits to the Emirates, West Ham arrived as a side that had previously shown no fear against Arsenal. For the Gunners, who are determined to mount a serious title challenge this season, this fixture was about more than just three points; it was about rewriting recent history.

Arsenal Correct Past Mistakes

Arsenal entered the clash determined to avoid the slip-ups of the past two seasons when West Ham had left North London victorious. This time, there was no room for error. The team displayed a controlled and professional performance, ensuring their London rivals did not spoil their momentum.

Bukayo Saka, who continues to be one of the leaders within the squad, made it clear how important this win was to the group. Speaking after the game, he told BBC Sport:

“It showed the progress we have made. The last two seasons we slipped up at home against West Ham and we wanted to put that right today. We know the quality we have at the top end of the pitch and we know if we keep a clean sheet it is more than likely we will win the game.”

His words reflect the focus and determination within the squad to avoid repeating costly mistakes and to maintain their title charge.

Saka’s Growing Leadership

Saka’s influence extends beyond his performances on the pitch. As a member of Arsenal’s leadership group, he understands the significance of winning tough games and maintaining consistency in pursuit of the Premier League crown. Matches like these, where past records weighed heavily on the team, highlight his maturity and ability to inspire teammates.

If Arsenal are to be crowned champions at the end of the season, they will need to continue erasing poor records from recent years and replacing them with strong, consistent results. With players like Saka leading the charge, fans have every reason to believe that this squad can rise to the challenge.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…