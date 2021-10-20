Saka cleared to play Arsenal’s next match, despite being kicked against Crystal Palace

Arsenal has been boosted by the news that Bukayo Saka could return to their starting XI for their match against Aston Villa this weekend, as reported by The Sun.

Mikel Arteta subbed him off in the game against Crystal Palace after James McArthur hit him on the back of his leg.

The referee did not send the Eagles’ midfielder off to the disappointment of Arsenal’s fans and Arteta.

The Gunners had feared that Saka would suffer a long-term injury, but after treatment and assessment by the Arsenal medical department, he has now been cleared to play in their next game.

This news will come as a boost to Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to build on their current unbeaten run.

Saka has proven to be a reliable player at the Emirates and his absence would have left a void in their team.

Arteta can now add him to his plans for their next few matches and Saka will want to get some goals or assists when he takes to the field for the Gunners this Friday against Aston Villa.

The Villans are one of the toughest sides to face in the Premier League and are it would be a tough fixture for Arsenal.