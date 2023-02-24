Arsenal News Gooner News

Saka close to a £10million per year new Arsenal deal

Arsenal is closing in on agreeing to a new deal with Bukayo Saka worth around £10million-a-year.

The attacker is a crucial member of the Arsenal squad and his hot run of form has helped Mikel Arteta’s men maintain their position at the top of the league table.

He, alongside Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, were players the Gunners has been keen to get on new deals.

The Brazilian has extended his contract, while the club continues speaking with the other two.

They have found a breakthrough with Saka, with the Daily Mail reporting the attacker has emphatically told them he is staying.

The report claims he is now set to sign a new deal that would fetch him over £200,000 per week or £10million-a-year.

Saka is worth the money and his performances this term could even see him become the club’s highest earner soon, so Arsenal will be delighted that he has agreed to stay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is a crucial man for us and must stay for as long as possible, if not for the rest of his career.

Players are rarely that loyal to their clubs, but if we consistently win trophies and pay him a good wage, the attacker might become the next one-club man in England.

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

