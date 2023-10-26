Saka could equal a three-decade old Arsenal record this weekend

Bukayo Saka is highly regarded as Arsenal’s star player, and for good reason. He is a player who not only graces the pitch but also leaves a significant impact whenever he plays, which excites Arsenal supporters both at home and away.

Saka recently had his consecutive appearance record for the club interrupted due to an injury. Nevertheless, he has been brilliant this season, just as he was in the previous one, as well as in previous campaigns.

In an impressive streak, Arsenal Media has revealed that Saka has either scored or provided an assist in his last six league matches. If he manages to extend this streak to seven in the upcoming weekend, he will achieve a remarkable feat. He would become the first Englishman to score or assist in seven consecutive league games for Arsenal since Ian Wright accomplished the feat in 1994.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is almost certain to match that record because he is our productive machine in every game he plays.

The attacker has not been spectacular in the games against Chelsea and Sevilla, yet he made an impact. If he hits top form against Sheffield United this weekend, he will deliver even more returns.

We expect that to be the case, as he would get all the support he needs from his teammates.

