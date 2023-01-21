Saka credits Arsenal fans for helping the team thrive

Bukayo Saka has given Arsenal fans some credit for how well the team has performed in this campaign and insists the atmosphere they create at the Emirates has been essential.

The attacker is one of the key men at the Emirates now, and his fine performances help Mikel Arteta’s men to win more and more points as the campaign continues.

While the players have been getting praise for how they perform, Saka insists the fans have also been superb and their support has helped the boys do well on the pitch.

He said via Standard Sport:

“Definitely, at the Emirates Stadium, we feel like we are going to win, especially with the way the fans have supported us this year. I can remember one game where we went 1-0 down – and they were still cheering for us. That normally didn’t use to happen at the Emirates.

“I think the fans have really stepped up and supported us this year. Of course, from our side, we believe in each other more and we’ve added some good players. We are performing at a high level right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fans have been very important to Arsenal this season and we must keep our support up until the end of the term.

The Emirates has become a fortress, with opponents now struggling to do well at the ground when they visit us.

Saka has acknowledged how important we are to the team and we must maintain that level of support.

——————————————–

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids