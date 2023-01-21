Saka credits Arsenal fans for helping the team thrive

Bukayo Saka has given Arsenal fans some credit for how well the team has performed in this campaign and insists the atmosphere they create at the Emirates has been essential.
The attacker is one of the key men at the Emirates now, and his fine performances help Mikel Arteta’s men to win more and more points as the campaign continues.
While the players have been getting praise for how they perform, Saka insists the fans have also been superb and their support has helped the boys do well on the pitch.
He said via Standard Sport:
“Definitely, at the Emirates Stadium, we feel like we are going to win, especially with the way the fans have supported us this year. I can remember one game where we went 1-0 down – and they were still cheering for us. That normally didn’t use to happen at the Emirates.
“I think the fans have really stepped up and supported us this year. Of course, from our side, we believe in each other more and we’ve added some good players. We are performing at a high level right now.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Fans have been very important to Arsenal this season and we must keep our support up until the end of the term.
The Emirates has become a fortress, with opponents now struggling to do well at the ground when they visit us.
Saka has acknowledged how important we are to the team and we must maintain that level of support.
——————————————–
Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Well, fan support has always been vital to arsenal’s success and it is great from Saka to acknowledge that. The critical thing is the fans support when the chips are down and with their support the team can bounce back in the match. It is still a long and hard season and the fans support will be crucial to see Arsenal over the line and lift the PL title after almost 2 decades.
now the fans must pressure the club to make critical signings to improve the squad….
the title is ours unless we blew it
quality signings can take it over the line
The once we are signing now is it not critical?
Now just make sure there is a nice new contract with a huge pay rise for this special kid, what a talent and an Arsenal boy along with SmithRowe.
Add Saliba & Martinellis new deals and we are flying, I am wondering are we holding off the the new deals like Edu did with Mikel at the end of last season with Champions League at least secured.
I like what Lewandowski said about the new polish CB Jacub Kiwior we have signed, huge potential and left footed for Gabriel back up. Trossard is a brilliant signing in my opinion, sort of like Jota when he went to Liverpool to help the attack.
The craziest rumour is the Eduardo Camavinga rumours, now that would be the best bit of business in the window to cover, backup and help Thomas Partey or Xhaka as Elneny or Lokonga isn’t anywhere near ready fir this first 11 but will do a job in Europa League like Marquinhos.
Now we need to make sure and beat UTD tomorrow as City could be just 2points behind playing only one game more if we lose to UTD, all honesty I don’t see us losing this match….
Exciting time to be an Arsenal Fan no matter what happens, very proud of the club