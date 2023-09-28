Saka delivers an update on his injury progress

Bukayo Saka has provided a somewhat cryptic update on his injury recovery, leaving Arsenal fans eager to see their star player back in action.

After sustaining an injury in the North London Derby last weekend, Arsenal has been anxiously awaiting Saka’s return to full fitness as they prepare for upcoming matches against Bournemouth and Lens in the Champions League.

Saka posted an image on his Instagram story from the club’s gym, suggesting that he is actively working on his recovery. While this may indicate that he is making progress, it remains uncertain whether he will be available for the next game. The final decision on his fitness is likely to be made by Mikel Arteta, taking into consideration Saka’s recovery and readiness to return to the field.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is such a key player for us and we need him to be in the team for every game.

However, there is no need to rush him back to action because he could aggravate the problem, which might be a big issue for us as a team.

Whoever is selected to play the game for us as a replacement for Saka will definitely want to impress, knowing the importance of the Englishman.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…