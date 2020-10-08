Saka discusses his shock after he earned an England call-up

Bukayo Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the game over the past two years and this year has seen him achieve even greater success.

The 19-year-old Englishman broke into the Arsenal first team last year and he has continued to go from strength to strength so far.

He has become one of the key players in the Arsenal team, playing important roles as they won the FA Cup and Community Shield this year.

He has also just won an England senior call up, an achievement which he can consider as his biggest so far.

He was speaking ahead of his first game for his country and he revealed how shocked he was to have earned the cap.

He claimed that he was even lost when he got the text message saying he had been invited to play for the England senior national team.

He was so stunned that he was on the team bus and forgot that he had to get down until Alexandre Lacazette slapped him in the head to tell him that they had to get off.

Asked how he learned about his call-up, Saka said as quoted by The Metro: ‘In the evening we had a game against Liverpool so I was on the plane,

‘My phone was airplane mode so I landed and turned my phone off airplane mode and I saw a text from a woman I didn’t know until now.

‘The first line was, “Congratulations Bukayo, you’ve been called up to the England senior team” and I didn’t even read the rest.

‘I was just sat there just frozen, staring at my phone for a good five minutes. And after, I don’t even know how long it was, Lacazette came and just hit me on my head and said: “Come on, we have to get off the plane!”

‘That’s how long I was there for just staring at my phone.

‘There’s a lot of good things that have happened to me in the last few weeks and months but this one was just something special, something different.’