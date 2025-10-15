Saka discusses lessons learned from last seasons Champions League semifinal

Last season, Arsenal reached the semi-final of the Champions League, where they faced Paris Saint-Germain. Over two legs, the Ligue 1 side secured victory and went on to be crowned champions of Europe.

Arsenal’s Journey to the Semi-final

Arsenal had achieved a remarkable win against Real Madrid in the quarter-final, which led many to view them as strong contenders for the title. Mikel Arteta’s side demonstrated quality, composure, and tactical maturity throughout the campaign, impressing both home and away against the Spanish giants. Their attacking intent and defensive discipline made them one of the most admired teams in the competition.

PSG, by contrast, endured a challenging start to their European campaign. They struggled during the league phase and came close to being eliminated at that point. However, they managed to recover and eliminated Liverpool on their way to the semi-final. Despite PSG’s uneven form earlier in the tournament, Arsenal entered the tie full of confidence, believing they had what it took to reach the final. Yet, the French champions proved resilient and efficient, ending Arsenal’s run and adding another Premier League side to their list of victims.

Lessons from Defeat

Reflecting on the experience, Bukayo Saka shared the key lesson the team learned from that painful exit. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “That semi-final was literally just decided in the penalty boxes. Obviously, their keeper had a worldie of a game and made some incredible saves. But it’s down to us. We had enough chances to go through to the final. We just needed to put the ball in the net. When we had the chances, we didn’t take them. I think that’s the biggest lesson.”

His words captured the narrow margins that define football at the highest level. Arsenal created several opportunities but failed to capitalise when it mattered most. The reflection serves as a reminder of how decisive moments in the penalty area can shape the outcome of a season. For Arsenal, the experience is likely to strengthen their determination and sharpen their focus as they look ahead to future European campaigns.

