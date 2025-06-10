Saka discusses what life is like under England manager Thomas Tuchel

Bukayo Saka is preparing to feature in his first England match under the guidance of new manager Thomas Tuchel, following several days of training alongside the former Chelsea boss. Tuchel has stepped into the role previously held by Gareth Southgate, who departed after the conclusion of Euro 2024, leaving behind a legacy of progress and high expectations.

Tasked with steering the national team to the 2026 World Cup, Tuchel arrives with an impressive track record at club level, including his Champions League triumph with Chelsea in 2021. The Football Association identified him as one of the most suitable figures to guide England to future success.

A New Era Under Thomas Tuchel

Since taking over, Tuchel has overseen three matches, all of which ended in victories. While the most recent result, a narrow win over Andorra, was less convincing, it still served to maintain momentum ahead of more demanding fixtures. England’s upcoming clash against Senegal will provide a sterner test and could offer greater insight into Tuchel’s tactical vision for the squad.

Saka, who did not feature in the win over Andorra, may return to the starting line-up for the Senegal fixture. A key member of the national setup since making his senior debut, he is widely expected to remain an integral part of the team under the new manager. His consistency and versatility have made him a valuable asset across multiple competitions.

Saka Reflects on Early Impressions

Speaking ahead of the Senegal match, Saka offered insight into his initial experiences working with Tuchel. As cited by the Daily Mail, he commented:

‘If I just speak about Thomas himself, since I’ve come into the camp, I guess he’s been quite demanding and quite intense on the pitch and off the pitch, he’s more relaxed, nice guy, lets us enjoy ourselves and created a nice environment.’

Saka’s remarks suggest a balanced approach from Tuchel, combining tactical discipline with a positive team atmosphere. This blend could prove vital in shaping England’s trajectory under new leadership, with players like Saka playing a central role in what is hoped to be a successful new chapter.

