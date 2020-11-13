Saka earns MOTM award as star-studded England beat Ireland easily

Gareth Southgate picked a very young but strong line-up for England’s friendly against Ireland last night, which saw Bukayo Saka line up alongside rising stars like Jack Grealish, Calvert-Lewin, Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho.

Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho got on the scoresheet along with Harry Maguire, but it was Arsenal’s very own Bukayo Sake that got the Man Of The Match award for his work down the flank. Southgate said on TV after the game: “We used the ball very well, created a lot of chances. We could have been more comfortable if we had taken some of those chances but overall very pleased.

“I thought we were a bit slow at the start but it is understandable because it is a team that has not worked together a lot. But over time our attack down the wings was good.”

This was England’s first win over Ireland in a friendly since 1985, and the team are looking good ahead of next summers Euros.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles also got a half hour run out as well, replacing Mings, and tonight we will see Eddie Nketiah hopefully add to his goal tally as England U21s take on Andorra..