Saka emerges as Arsenal’s most valuable player

Bukayo Saka has emerged as the most valuable player at Arsenal as he continues to deliver for the Gunners.

The Englishman only broke into their team a little over two seasons ago and became a mainstay in the side in the last campaign.

The Gunners have seen him rise to the occasion of being their top player and he has helped them earn some important wins.

His importance to their team hasn’t gone unnoticed and CIES Football Observatory as reported by Mirror Football recently rated him the most valuable player at the club.

The report says the teenage star is currently valued between £103m-£130m.

The rating was arrived at after they considered metrics like ability, age, contract length and their respective league and team.

His value equates to 20% of Arsenal’s overall playing assets and makes him sixth overall in Europe’s top five leagues.

His overall ranking is only bettered by players like Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, among others.

Saka has just been named in the England team for the latest international matches again.

He is arguably the best player to graduate from the club’s Hale End Academy in recent seasons and Arsenal fans will look to him to help deliver Europa League glory for them this season.