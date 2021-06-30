Saka gets a ridiculously brutal low rating by French media outlet

Gareth Southgate named Bukayo Saka one of his starters as England eliminated Germany from Euro 2020 yesterday.

The Arsenal attacker had won the Man of the Match award for his performance in England’s last group game against the Czech Republic.

His performance in that encounter earned him another start for the Three Lions, but he wasn’t as influential as in the match against the Czechs.

His performance against the Czechs had increased calls for him to start against the Germans.

Fans had expected him to do damage to the German defence but he failed to do so according to some and French publication, L’Equipe brutally rated him a 4 out of 10 for his performance in the game, according to Sun Sports.

They also curated the ratings he received from other media outlets and most were more positive.

The Guardian gave him a 6/10, Sky Sports rewarded him for a fine first half with a 7/10 rating.

The British public seemed to have enjoyed his performance after a BBC poll on the player ratings earned him a 7.04/10.

England will face Ukraine next in the quarter-final of the competition and they will be confident of beating them and securing a place in the semi-finals.