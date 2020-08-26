Saka gets England Under 21 call-up after missing out on the senior side

Bukayo Saka has been one of the standout youngsters in England this year and there was some surprise when he wasn’t named in England’s latest senior squad.

The Englishman enjoyed a breakout year and became one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal.

His amazing form was one of the reasons why an underperforming Arsenal was able to end the campaign by winning the FA Cup.

He will be an even more important player for the Gunners this season and having been watched by Gareth Southgate last season, he was expected to be named in the latest Three Lions squad, but he missed out.

He has, however, been included in one of the youth teams (The FA).

The young Englishman has been named in Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 squad for European Championship qualifiers.

While he missed out on the senior national team, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood made the squad which opened up space in the under 21 set up.

Saka, Jude Bellingham who has just moved to Borussia Dortmund, and Brentford’s Josh Dasilva have been called up to the Under 21 set up for the first time and they will all hope to play some part in the coming games.

Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are the other Arsenal players named in the squad.