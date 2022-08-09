Saka getting a huge pay rise will not cause problems states pundit

Alan Hutton insists Arsenal players will have no issues with Bukayo Saka getting a bumper new deal from the club because he is worth it.

Saka has entered the last two years of his current deal at Arsenal, and we expect him to sign a new one soon.

The attacker is one of the club’s lowest-paid players, and they have been adding new players to the squad.

Most of their new signings will out-earn the England international, but when he pens his new deal, we expect him to become one of the top earners at the club.

Sometimes, some players can frown at that, but Hutton believes Arsenal players will have no issue with it whatsoever because the Euro 2020 finalist is one of their best performers.

He said to Football Insider:

“I can only go off my experiences and it was nothing that ever bothered me or anybody round about me.

“Don’t get me wrong if it was somebody who wasn’t playing, who was sitting in the stands and threw his toys out the pram then of course you’re going to be annoyed with it.

“Saka is someone who loves playing football, always plays with a smile on his face, always gives 110 per cent. He’s scoring goals, he’s assisting, he’s playing at a high level so why would you begrudge somebody that if they deserve it. Ultimately they’re making you and your team better so you have no reason to complain.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Even if Saka becomes Arsenal’s highest earner, the players will understand because he is arguably their most important player now.

The 20-year-old keeps getting better and some people seem to forget how young he is.

Hopefully, this season he will help us make a return to the Champions League.

