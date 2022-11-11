Saka gives his reaction to being called up for the World Cup

Bukayo Saka has admitted it is a dream come true for him to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The youngster was one of England’s bright stars at Euro 2020 and continued to deliver fine performances for Arsenal in the Premier League.

His form is one reason the Gunners top the Premier League table now and that made it hard for Gareth Southgate to ignore him.

On the international stage, he is one of England’s reliable players and we expect to see him in most of their matches in the competition.

Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise in football from an Arsenal academy player to a nominee for the Kopa Trophy.

The youngster could not have asked for a better 2022 after Southgate chose him to play at the World Cup.

After the squad was announced, he posted a video on his Instagram page and captioned it:

“My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !

Qatar 2022. Let’s go”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the finest young players in the world and has been a delight to watch since he broke onto the scene.

The youngster has fulfilled his WC dream and he deserves it. Considering his age, if he keeps performing well, he could play at least two more World Cups for England.

