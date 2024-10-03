Saka gives his response to Pires comments on Doku

Bukayo Saka is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in both the Premier League and Europe, with some fans even considering him the very best. He consistently steps up for Arsenal, taking on the responsibility to make things happen on the pitch, and his performances have been crucial for the team. Saka’s contributions will also be pivotal to Arsenal’s progress in the Champions League this season.

While Saka has proven he has what it takes to lead a club to success, there has been some comparison between him and Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku. In a recent interview with Wett Basis, Arsenal legend Robert Pires controversially claimed that Doku was better than Saka, suggesting that the Arsenal winger still has areas where he needs to improve. These comments didn’t sit well with Arsenal supporters, especially as Saka has been in fine form recently, continuing to lead Arsenal’s attack with determination and skill. Meanwhile, Doku, a talented winger in his own right, has yet to make a significant impact in terms of goal involvement this season. While Doku’s potential is clear, Saka’s consistency and leadership make him a standout performer for Arsenal.

After Arsenal’s match against PSG, where Saka did well again, the attacker took a picture with Pires and uploaded it to his Instagram account.

He captioned it: “Friends again!” with laughing emoji.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been brilliant, and the best way to respond to criticism is to do your talking on the pitch.

