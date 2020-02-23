Saka gives Nketiah the perfect assist to draw Arsenal level

Eddie Nketiah has scored his second ever goal for Arsenal against Everton, showing Arsenal’s new resilience against one of our rivals for the Top Six positions. The competition is fantastic and I am amazed at the way that Arsenal have fought back against very strong opposition.
WE have fought back and hopefully can now go on and win the game, despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti has the Toffees playing like title contenders..
Enjoy…
What a ball, what a goal! 😱
Saka and Nketiah link up to level the scores! 🎯
