Saka had some very fine stats against Brighton

Bukayo Saka has long been one of Arsenal’s most influential players, and he once again stood out during their Premier League win against Brighton. Although many observers believe he has not fully returned to his very best form since the injury he suffered last season, his importance to the team remains unquestionable.

While there is an argument that Saka could be performing at an even higher level, he continues to prove that he is among the most effective players in England. Whenever he steps onto the pitch in an Arsenal shirt, he finds ways to impact matches through his work rate, intelligence, and technical quality.

Against Brighton, Saka led by example and played a decisive role in making the contest difficult for the opposition. Arsenal knew the fixture would be demanding, and Saka embraced that responsibility with authority.

Saka’s Influence Against Brighton

Throughout the match, Saka caused persistent problems for Maxim De Cuyper, who was tasked with dealing with him for much of the game. The Arsenal winger consistently rode challenges, showed resilience under pressure, and repeatedly gained the upper hand in individual duels. His ability to beat his marker and retain possession helped Arsenal maintain attacking momentum during crucial phases.

Arsenal created numerous opportunities and could have secured a more comfortable victory had they been more clinical in front of goal. Saka was central to many of those moments, driving the team forward and ensuring Brighton remained under sustained pressure in a match the Gunners needed to win.

Key Numbers Highlight His Performance

After the game, Football Insider reported that Saka posted several impressive statistics that underlined his contribution. These included completing three of his five attempted dribbles, creating four chances for his teammates, and making five recoveries. Those numbers reflect not only his attacking influence but also his willingness to contribute defensively when required.

Such performances reinforce why Saka continues to be trusted in the biggest matches. Even when not operating at his perceived peak, his consistency and effectiveness make him one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers. As the season progresses, the Gunners will hope he can build further momentum and continue delivering decisive displays as they pursue their ambitions.