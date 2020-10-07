Saka hailed for his off-field attitude despite his new found fame

Saka can consider himself one of the luckiest young men in the world at the moment.

Spotted very early on, he broke into the Arsenal first team as an 18-year-old and has remained trusted by his manager ever since.

He has also worked his way into the senior England national team and, it is understandable that so much fame can bring some arrogance, but Saka has remained a very humble lad and that nature is winning him even more fans, The Telegraph reports.

The report claims that the Englishman has kept his feet on the ground despite being one of the most famous youngsters on the planet.

It claims that he made a serious effort to learn the names of the club’s players and staff early on at the club, a gesture that just a few professionals do.

The report further adds that the attacker has been studying the history of the club and trying to know more about the team that he has been playing for since he was a child.

He was recently given the number 7 shirt at the club having worn the number 77 shirt previously.

Saka is a Gunner through and through and no doubt he will hope to spend the rest of his career at the club.