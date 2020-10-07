Saka hailed for his off-field attitude despite his new found fame

Saka can consider himself one of the luckiest young men in the world at the moment.
Spotted very early on, he broke into the Arsenal first team as an 18-year-old and has remained trusted by his manager ever since.
He has also worked his way into the senior England national team and, it is understandable that so much fame can bring some arrogance, but Saka has remained a very humble lad and that nature is winning him even more fans, The Telegraph reports.
The report claims that the Englishman has kept his feet on the ground despite being one of the most famous youngsters on the planet.
It claims that he made a serious effort to learn the names of the club’s players and staff early on at the club, a gesture that just a few professionals do.
The report further adds that the attacker has been studying the history of the club and trying to know more about the team that he has been playing for since he was a child.
He was recently given the number 7 shirt at the club having worn the number 77 shirt previously.
Saka is a Gunner through and through and no doubt he will hope to spend the rest of his career at the club.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
It was clear from the get-go that there was something different about Saka. He’s naturally talented and so hard working too. Took on the LB role with confidence. He’ll play anywhere and just be happy to wear the shirt. So glad we have this kind of guy at the club! Looking forward to his England debut!
Our Rayan Giggs….If he keep working hard
Just want to say that if I were Saka’s parent I would be immensely proud of him as a person. Second to that, I would also be proud of his talent and achievements too.
An altogether admirable young man who reflects nothing but credit on all have helped him become what he is. But most credit goes to he himself! What a wonderful example he sets!