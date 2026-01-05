Saka has already equalled a Cesc Fabregas record at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka remains one of Arsenal’s most influential players, continuing to demonstrate the qualities that make him a trusted member of the squad. Despite a challenging period last season, when an injury interrupted his momentum, Saka has steadily worked to regain his best form and maintain his importance to the team’s overall performance.

Saka began last season strongly, producing both goals and assists with regularity. Since returning from injury, however, he has not replicated that level of direct goal contributions in recent matches. While he continues to exert significant effort in supporting the team’s play, fans feel that he can deliver more than the four goals and four assists he has managed in 18 league appearances this term. His work rate remains high, yet the expectation surrounding his talent makes his output under scrutiny.

Key Contributions in Crucial Matches

Saka’s influence was again evident in Arsenal’s recent clash with Bournemouth. He provided the assist for Declan Rice’s second goal, a strike that proved decisive as Bournemouth repeatedly pressured the Gunners in an attempt to secure a late equaliser. Arsenal ultimately held on for victory, underscoring the importance of Saka’s contribution in crucial moments.

According to ESPN, that assist marked Saka’s 105th goal contribution for Arsenal, a tally that draws him level with Cesc Fabregas on the club’s all-time list. This milestone reflects his consistency and enduring impact over multiple seasons, despite the occasional dip in form due to injury setbacks.

Future Prospects at the Club

Saka is currently in discussions regarding a contract extension, which would provide him with further opportunity to enhance his record at the Emirates. With the potential for continued development, he is well placed to increase his goal contributions and maintain his status as a central figure in Arsenal’s ambitions, both domestically and in European competition. His professionalism and commitment suggest that he will remain a pivotal player for the club in the seasons ahead.