Saka heaps praise on teammate who does not get the recognition he deserves

Bukayo Saka has praised Reiss Nelson for how hard he works to make the team, even though the attacker is struggling to be a regular at the Emirates.

Nelson and Saka came through the ranks at the club and remain close friends, even after the several loan spells Nelson has had outside the club.

He was expected to leave the Emirates as a free agent at the end of last season, but the Gunners swooped to hand him a new deal.

Nelson will now look to break into the team and play as often as Saka does. Even though he does not get much game time, Saka insists he works very hard behind the scenes.

The Euro 2020 finalist said to ESPN:

“I am happy every time I see one of my boys do well – Reiss Nelson, the winner [against Bournemouth]. I am so happy for him, that moment. He deserved it.

“No one sees how hard he works behind the scenes and he has been unlucky with some injuries. I hope he can kick on from there.

“Eddie as well; Emile — I hope we can continue to make an impact because we all love this club.”

Nelson showed his quality in the last campaign and that match-winning performance against Bournemouth last season will remain long in our memory.

The attacker has gone out on loan a number of times and would now hope he gets his chance to become a regular at the club.

