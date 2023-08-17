Saka in line to win two PFA awards after getting double nominations

Arsenal standout Bukayo Saka is poised to potentially clinch two PFA awards this summer, as he has received nominations for both the main award and the Young Player of the Year accolade, reports the Daily Mail.

Saka’s exceptional contributions during the past season earned him recognition as one of Arsenal’s best performers, propelling the team to close contention for the Premier League title, which was eventually claimed by Manchester City.

With the majority of the squad intact from the previous campaign, Arsenal is determined to challenge for the league crown once again. Their strong showing last season has elevated their status as one of the contenders for the upcoming season, and Saka’s significant role in this achievement has not gone unnoticed.

Among his competitors for these awards is Erling Haaland from Manchester City, who has also secured nominations in both categories. This sets the stage for a captivating competition as these young talents vie for the prestigious PFA honours.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the best players in England over the years and the attacker deserves this nomination.

We hope he wins it, but even more importantly, we hope he delivers the top performances he did last season and help us to go one better by winning the league in this campaign.

