Saka injury leaves England sweating ahead of the World Cup

Bukayo Saka suffered an injury as Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon.

The attacker has been ever-present in the Gunners team this season and has delivered on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta’s side is riding high thanks to his performance, but he was injured after a tangle with Renan Lodi in the game and the Daily Mail reveals England is now sweating over his fitness with the World Cup just three weeks away.

Saka left the pitch before the 30th-minute mark after initially trying to play on with the injury.

It seems serious, but he will undergo tests to determine the gravity of the injury.

England and Arsenal will hope it is not as serious as it looks because Saka is a player who will not stop playing if the injury is not severe.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of England’s best players now and is almost sure to be a starter for the Three Lions if he goes to the World Cup.

Arsenal has also enjoyed his talents and they will be praying it is not severe so that he can return before the World Cup break.

His absence will also affect their form and push for a favourable finish to this season.