Saka believes Arsenal will kick on even further when we get our injured players back

Arsenal’s form can only get better as the season goes on by Jack

Arsenal’s hard-fought last-minute victory over Brentford propelled them to the summit of the Premier League, reviving memories of our formidable early-season form last year. The Gunners, who held the top spot for an impressive 248 days in the previous campaign, ultimately fell short as Manchester City claimed the title.

While this season may lack the same level of excitement, Arsenal’s ability to grind out results and their improved defensive record suggest a more sustainable approach to this campaign. The departure from last year’s all-action style of play could prove beneficial in the long run.

The team’s slow integration of our new signings following the summer changes (and ongoing injury concerns) contribute to the sense that they have yet to hit their stride. However, if Arsenal can replicate their second-half surge from previous seasons under Arsene Wenger, they might defy recent trends of fading towards the end.

Bukayo Saka’s optimism about the team hitting top gear in April and May indicates a belief that Arsenal’s steady start could set the stage for a late-season peak. As the Gunners navigate the challenges of the Premier League, their potential to finish strong looms as a promising prospect, rekindling hopes for a triumphant conclusion to the current campaign.

Last season it felt like we took everyone by surprise with our incredible attacking start to last season, but in this campaign opposing defenders have been paying more attention to our wingers like Bukayo Saka which has made defences harder to break down, which has not been aided by continually missing some of our top players to the treatment table.

Bukayo Saka was asked by the Standard if he thought that we could still improve further as the season progresses and we get our injury list reduced, and he replied: “Well, I hope that’s the case,” . “Right now we’re getting good results, we’re top of the league and we’re only going to keep progressing, improving, and getting better as a team.”

“We have some injured players who are going to be back and at the business end of the season, I really hope we can push on and do really well,”

“It’s nice to be back on top. We had to fight hard [against Brentford] to achieve that but we’re satisfied with the win and the three points.”

A lot of JustArsenal readers have complained that we are not as exciting as last season, but by the sounds of it we will only get better, and hopefully sustain our title challenge right until the end this time.

Jack Anderson

