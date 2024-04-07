Saka insists everyone at Arsenal has learnt their lesson from last season

Bukayo Saka insists that everyone at Arsenal has learned their lesson from last season when the team faltered late in the title race.

Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal has been contenders in consecutive seasons, also vying for the title last term.

In 2024, the Gunners have been the standout team in England. However, in the latter part of last season, they experienced what some fans might consider a significant setback.

Arsenal squandered a substantial lead to Manchester City, allowing the Citizens to clinch the title for a third consecutive time.

But this season, the Gunners are hitting their peak at the opportune moment, and Saka asserts that they have gleaned valuable lessons from their past experiences.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We know the win takes us back on top. We’re building momentum.

‘Last season was not great, but it was great in terms of we learnt our lesson. Games like this we need to put to bed. This year we feel more comfortable. I feel the team is better.

‘From the keeper to the striker, you saw Kai how hard he’s working. We know how we’re going to handle it. We go to win, that’s the mentality we must have.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been a much more mature team this term and that is a sign that we are ready to be champions.

Saka is spot-on, he and his teammates are looking much more prepared to win the title this time around.