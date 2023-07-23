Saka insists friendly or not, Arsenal should not be losing to Man Utd

Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the early hours, leaving Bukayo Saka and his teammates disappointed with the loss. Despite this setback, Arsenal remains optimistic for the upcoming season, having made some impressive signings during the summer.

To prepare for the crucial season ahead, Mikel Arteta’s side has scheduled several warm-up matches, one of which was against United. The two clubs clashed in the United States and in a closely contested game, United emerged as the winners.

The Arsenal lineup featured players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but even with their inclusion, United held the upper hand on the field. Although it was just a friendly match, Saka emphasised that the defeat stings, highlighting the team’s competitive spirit and determination to perform well in all encounters, regardless of their nature.

He said to Arsenal Media:

“It’s obviously tough to take, whether it’s a friendly or not against United.

“We’ll learn from it and you can’t really give two goals away like that against a team like this because then it’s really hard to come back. We just need to learn from it. “Physically we want to get to a level that we were at last season and then go to another level and keep increasing that. Tactically we need to integrate everyone.

“We need to understand our game plan and how we play and keep progressing in each game so that when we come to the first game we’re ready.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to start the term very well and perform how we wish to go on, which is a reason Saka has been hurt by the loss.

However, we can get better and we will not judge the team’s preparation with this loss alone.