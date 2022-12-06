Saka insists he is prepared to take another England penalty

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has revealed he will take another penalty for the England national team if the opportunity comes because he has gotten over his hurt of Euro 2020.

The attacker missed the key spot kick which handed the trophy to Italy last year, and has continued to play for England.

He is an important member of their team and that of Arsenal, and has scored subsequent spotkicks for the Gunners.

Gareth Southgate considers him a core member of his team and has picked him to start three of England’s four World Cup matches so far.

The attacker suffered a lot of abuse when he missed the decisive spot-kick against Italy, but he insists he is more mature now and is ready to take another one for England.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I’ve obviously matured and progressed since then.

‘I wouldn’t have stepped up the times I have for Arsenal if i wasn’t confident.

‘So yeah if the moment comes, I would step up.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Saka is already one of the most important players for his country and we expect him to continue contributing well.

England could be involved in a shootout if they make progress in this competition and Saka will be one of the takers.

Hopefully, he scores and prove he has truly overcome the heartbreak of that miss.

