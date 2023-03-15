Saka insists he will rest when the season is over and wants to keep playing

There have been fears over Bukayo Saka’s workload all season, with Mikel Arteta often urged to rest the Englishman for some games.

With a long season ahead, most clubs rest their key men in some matches to avoid eventually losing them to injury or burnout.

If there is one man Arsenal needs to rest, that player is Saka as the attacker has already played 36 games for the Gunners this term, including all their 27 league games.

No one will fault the club’s coaches if they rest the Euro 2020 finalist in a game, but the attacker does not seem fazed by the workload and insists he will have enough rest in the summer.

Saka said via the Daily Mail:

‘I’d say mentally, I’m just happy to be on the pitch.

‘If I put it to you this way: would I rather be injured or on the pitch, I want to be on the pitch.

‘If I ask myself when I was younger where I would want to be, and it was on the pitch playing for Arsenal every week competing at the highest level, I’d take it.

‘So, I’m happy. I just want to continue to push to the end of the season and then in the summer I can lock myself in my room and sleep for the rest of the summer.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is still very young and can handle a large workload, but the key thing is that the Englishman has a terrific attitude, which has served him well for much of his career so far.

He is certainly heading for the very top of the game if he maintains this same attitude.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids