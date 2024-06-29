Saka insists it will make no difference to use him as a left-back

In recent days, there’s been a debate about whether Bukayo Saka should be deployed as a left-back to address England’s issues in that position at Euro 2024. Luke Shaw, the only natural left-back in the squad, is still recovering from an injury and remains a risky option for full matches. Consequently, Kieran Trippier has been filling in as a left-back.

Bukayo Saka initially started his career as a left-back and left winger, performing well in those roles before becoming established as a right winger. Given his natural left-footedness and previous experience in the position, some fans and pundits are suggesting that Saka could potentially provide a better solution at left-back. Despite these suggestions, Saka himself doesn’t believe that moving him to left-back will solve England’s problem in that area. He acknowledges that the final decision on player selection lies with manager Gareth Southgate. While it remains to be seen if Southgate will consider this switch, the current focus appears to be on finding the most effective lineup for England as they progress in the tournament.

Saka said, as quoted by the Daily Mail, that ‘putting me out of position’ at left back is not the solution for England.

Adding: ‘it’s in Gareth’s hands and we all have to trust what he selects on the day’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is the best right winger in the England squad, and it makes no sense to make him play in an unfamiliar position.

Joe Gomez played so many games as a left-back for Liverpool during the season and can fill that role for England if they need a change.

