Saka insists Nketiah and everyone else will be important to Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has lent support to Eddie Nketiah as the striker tries to fill the shoes of Gabriel Jesus, who has been injured and will be out for some time.

Nketiah only stayed at Arsenal because he did well last season and was handed a contract extension at the club.

He is now the main striker and did well in the 3-1 win against West Ham last night, finishing with one of the goals.

Saka, who has become arguably the most important player at the club, has spoken about the need for everyone to step up and fill the void left behind by Jesus.

He said via Football London:

“Gabi (Gabriel Jesus) is going to be a big miss but I’m so happy for Eddie, I feel like we all believed in him and that’s what we need to do.

“When everybody believes in him, that’s what he can do but we have to encourage him. We have me, Gabi (Gabriel Martinelli), Martin (Odegaard) and even our centre-backs chipping in with goals. Everyone is going to be so important.”

Saka is spot-on. Nketiah is not the only player who needs to step up and start scoring goals for us.

Everyone must be ready to lead the way and ensure we continue to win matches because football is a team sport, and everyone must always be on the same page.

